Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $124.98

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.98 and last traded at $124.59, with a volume of 416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.34.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,585,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,857.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,377 shares of company stock valued at $53,509,708 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

