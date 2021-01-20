AdEx (ADX) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00529637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,315.25 or 0.03837161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012960 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

