AdEx Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00057287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.11 or 0.00517837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.37 or 0.03812696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016153 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.