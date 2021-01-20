adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) Trading Down 3%

Shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) were down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €286.20 ($336.71) and last traded at €286.20 ($336.71). Approximately 457,966 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €295.20 ($347.29).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €270.56 ($318.30).

Get adidas AG (ADS.F) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of €288.81 and a 200 day moving average of €270.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.