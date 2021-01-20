Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADNT. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46,058 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

