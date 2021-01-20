ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price Up 8.7%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 14,062,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 3,892,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

ADMA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.84.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

