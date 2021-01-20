Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Raised by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 16,273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $456.50 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

