Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $520.12.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Adobe stock opened at $456.50 on Wednesday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

