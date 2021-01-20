Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,716,823,000 after purchasing an additional 195,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,795,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adobe by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,119,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,039,544,000 after buying an additional 266,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $456.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,123,662 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.