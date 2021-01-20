Advanced Internet Blocks Market Cap Reaches $53.60 Million (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market cap of $53.60 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.42 or 0.00412075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks (CRYPTO:AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Advanced Internet Block is a project designed to get funds through the value of the coin itself in order to invest in the field of real estate, internet(mobile) application and future infrastructure and reinvest back in the coin's development. 99.998% of AIB's supply was premined and 500000 AIB remained to be mined during the next 10 years. “

