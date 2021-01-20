aelf One Day Volume Reaches $22.51 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $76.12 million and approximately $22.51 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00061632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.64 or 0.00540660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00043002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.44 or 0.03874272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012954 BTC.

About aelf

aelf is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling aelf

