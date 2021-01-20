Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Trading 13.3% Higher

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s share price traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.10. 2,960,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,789,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aemetis stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Aemetis as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

