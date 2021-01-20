Aeon (AEON) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,339.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $3,339.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.68 or 0.00437364 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000805 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars.

