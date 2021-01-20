Aeon (AEON) Market Cap Reaches $3.18 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $3,339.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.68 or 0.00437364 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000805 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

