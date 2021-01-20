Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

AERI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,728. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,913.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 259.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

