Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Trading Up 8%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s stock price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.07. Approximately 1,596,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 547,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AERI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

The firm has a market cap of $705.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,456,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,419,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 173,418 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

