Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.27. 2,234,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,944,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $41,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

