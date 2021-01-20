Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Trading Up 8.4%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 13,968,259 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 11,013,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.10.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 369.10% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 286,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

