Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Trading Up 8.4%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 13,968,259 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 11,013,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.10.
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 369.10% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.
About Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.
