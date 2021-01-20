Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,628 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.6% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pritchard Capital upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

