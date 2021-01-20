AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.22

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 149497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 214.90%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,650,321 shares in the company, valued at $15,538,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $81,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,692 shares of company stock worth $1,077,782. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.