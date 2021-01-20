AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Trading 22.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and $35,750.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.79 or 0.00541824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.36 or 0.03924995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012948 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Profile

AIDUS TOKEN is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Trading

AIDUS TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

