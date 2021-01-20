Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.71

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $4.44. Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 95,467 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$394.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 14.55.

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aimia Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

