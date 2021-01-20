Aion Price Hits $0.0963 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $46.94 million and $6.59 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0963 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,526.18 or 1.00015182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00024766 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.96 or 0.00341697 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.88 or 0.00590588 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00162781 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002374 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002082 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

