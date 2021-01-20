Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ABN Amro downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. 32,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,616. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

