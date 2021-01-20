Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 155,106.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,052 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Air Lease worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

AL stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.12.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

