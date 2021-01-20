Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,387. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

