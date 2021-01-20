Airbloc Price Reaches $0.0118 on Exchanges (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Airbloc has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc token can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $49,947.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00061280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00542529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.59 or 0.03938633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016172 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.