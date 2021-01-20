AirSwap (AST) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. AirSwap has a total market cap of $19.46 million and $1.99 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AirSwap has traded up 0% against the dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AirSwap

AirSwap (AST) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

