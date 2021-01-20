Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Trading Up 9.9%

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s share price rose 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 1,175,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 564,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKER. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

