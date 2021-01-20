Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Sets New 1-Year High at $154.80

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $154.80 and last traded at $152.68, with a volume of 726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $291.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 145,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

