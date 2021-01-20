Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.29.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. 140166 increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.