Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Hits New 12-Month High at $188.39

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $188.39 and last traded at $185.38, with a volume of 5944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.96.

Get Albemarle alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after purchasing an additional 629,677 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55,670 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 60.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after buying an additional 151,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.