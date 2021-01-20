Alchemint Standards (SDS) Achieves Market Cap of $256,032.06

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $256,032.06 and approximately $2,264.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00049824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00119807 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00073253 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00252745 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00064233 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars.

