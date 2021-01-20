Alchemy Pay Trading 11.6% Higher This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $424,341.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00273379 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00090425 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00034790 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,951,722 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.