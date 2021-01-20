Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Trading Up 4.9%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $28.33. Approximately 1,324 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.