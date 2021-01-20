Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $18.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 62.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 429,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 165,662 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after buying an additional 217,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

