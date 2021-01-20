Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.1% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

NYSE:BABA opened at $251.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.41. The stock has a market cap of $680.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.