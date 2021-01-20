Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $19,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.34, for a total transaction of $1,635,454.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,887.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $557.41 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $579.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $532.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.53. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

