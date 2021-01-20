Alison Bauerlein Sells 18,098 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $802,465.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,112.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alison Bauerlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32.

INGN stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.06. 170,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,840. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inogen by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inogen by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Inogen by 370.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Inogen by 27.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 191,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inogen by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

