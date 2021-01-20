Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post sales of $241.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.90 million and the lowest is $221.30 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $461.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $984.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $964.80 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.46.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $7,046,176.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367,671 shares in the company, valued at $367,580,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $168,860.00. Insiders have sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 169,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 92,922 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $185.15 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $197.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

