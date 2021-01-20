Allen Capital Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.65. 20,048,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,690,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $680.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.32 and its 200 day moving average is $267.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.