Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.57. 1,422,401 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,378,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,949.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 153,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

