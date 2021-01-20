Alliance Global Partners Increases iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Price Target to $18.00

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of ICLK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 130,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $760.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 0.73.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.96 million. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,753,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 40,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

