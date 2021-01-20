AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.35

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.35 and last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 249671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

