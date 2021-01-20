Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,106.40

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,106.40 ($40.59) and last traded at GBX 3,101.10 ($40.52), with a volume of 106879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,035 ($39.65).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,954.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,613.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70.

About Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT)

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.