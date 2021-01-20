Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Trading Down 5.4%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.75. 1,622,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,764,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 139.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 87,012 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,193.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,592,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,858.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

