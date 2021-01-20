AllSafe Price Up 44.6% Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 44.6% against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $443,187.92 and approximately $506.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00023744 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

