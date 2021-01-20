Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142,578 shares during the period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions accounts for 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $14,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $81,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 380.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter.

MDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.54. 117,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.47, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

