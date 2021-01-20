Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $124.69 million and approximately $75.24 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 53% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00050344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00118984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00072963 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00252108 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000725 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,533.84 or 0.94554966 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

Alpha Finance Lab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.