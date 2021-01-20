Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is KG&L Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,784.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,759.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,619.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

